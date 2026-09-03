Scientists assess nature conditions after cleanup mission on Alexandra Land

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Experts at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of Geography found that the nature of the Alexandra Land Island in the Arctic retains its natural conditions: the experts found no toxic water pollution or traces of petroleum products, the Institute's press service told TASS.

"Having studied results of the comprehensive assessment we can speak with confidence about the remaining background ecological condition of the Alexandra Land Island. The rare excess concentrations of a number of metals are not related to anthropogenic pollution, as they reflect the natural geochemical processes in the region. It is fundamentally important to take this into account when planning any activities in the Arctic," the press service quoted leader of the Institute's Hydrology Laboratory Ekaterina Kashutina as saying.

The purpose of conducted study was to understand current conditions of the island's nature, to see whether there remain consequences of human economic activity, and to check how effective the earlier cleanup was. Additionally, it was important for scientists to determine which changes are associated with pollution and which are natural for that part of the Arctic.

During different seasons in 2024, experts examined the island's snow, ice, meltwater and lakes using 80 indicators. They checked the content of nitrogen and phosphorus compounds, various metals and petroleum products, and also assessed whether water could have a toxic effect on living organisms. None of the two used bio tests have shown a toxic effect.

The study showed that traces of economic activity remained only in ice-free areas. The ice domes, which occupy about two-thirds of the island's area, do not have signs of the kind. The obtained results confirmed the earlier cleaning was effective: the accumulated damage to the natural environment has been largely eliminated.

Why increased metal content is not recognized as pollution

In some locations, the scientists have found multiple increases in concentrations of copper, aluminum and iron. Those indicators were recorded in areas where meltwater comes into contact with the ground, as well as in lakes where surface runoff enters the water.

Researchers say those high rates are not related to human activity, as they are the natural composition of the region's soils and waters. The data is important in assessing the Arctic territories' conditions: they allow taking into account the area's natural features without mistaking them for the effects of pollution.

Generally speaking, the content of nitrogen, phosphorus, and metal compounds in snow, ice, and water did not exceed the maximum permissible concentrations, nor have the scientists found contamination with petroleum products.

The research results are published in the Izvestia RAS. Geographical Series journal.