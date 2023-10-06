Nobel Peace Prize awarded to women’s rights activist

STOCKHOLM, October 6. /TASS/. The Nobel Peace Prize 2023 has been awarded to Iranian women’s rights advocate Narges Mohammadi, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced.

According to the committee, Mohammadi receives the award "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all."

Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said that the award also recognized the hundreds of thousands of people who have demonstrated against Iranian discrimination and oppression of women. According to her, the "Woman-Life-Freedom" slogan adopted by the protesters, reflects Mohammadi’s defiance and work.

Iran’s authorities have detained the activist 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison where she remains to this day.