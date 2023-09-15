Program of space cooperation with North Korea not discussed in detail – Roscosmos

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, September 15. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea have not yet discussed a space cooperation program in detail, but Russia is ready to cooperate with all countries, Director General of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Yury Borisov said on Friday.

"As for cooperation, we are ready to cooperate with all countries. The cooperation program was not discussed in detail. As a rule, it is discussed within the framework of the intergovernmental commission. This is not the right visit format for that. I suggested that we discuss and launch a Korean cosmonaut. But is not up to us, this is up to the Korean side," he said.

According to the Roscosmos CEO, the North Korean delegation was shown about the Vostochny spaceport. "We showed the technical complex, the launching pad for Soyuz carrier rockets. We are finishing the construction of a launching for Angara carrier rockets. I think they were impressed," he added.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia is ready to train a cosmonaut from North Korea and send him into space if Pyongyang is interested in this. According to the Kremlin spokesman, this topic was discussed during North Korean leader Kim Jong UN’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia’s Far East.