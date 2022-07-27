Launch of satellite for Angola postponed until October — source

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The launch of the Angosat-2 satellite for Angola, scheduled for early September, has been postponed to October, a source in Russia’s rocket and space industry has told TASS.

"The Angosat-2 launch from Baikonur has been postponed to October," the source said.

Russia and Angola earlier agreed to build the Angosat-2 satellite to replace the lost Angosat-1 satellite, launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 26, 2017. Communication with the satellite was lost the next day. The new satellite will be designed and built by Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems.

Earlier, the enterprise sent a payload module for the telecommunication satellite to its foreign partner Airbus. The module includes relay equipment that provide communications and broadcast in C and Ku frequency bands.