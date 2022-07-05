Russian Permanent Mission to UN in Geneva remembers Russia’s role in Higgs boson discovery

GENEVA, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva has expressed its warmest congratulations to Russian scientists and engineers on the 10th anniversary of the discovery of the Higgs boson.

"Ten years ago, the International Collaborations ATLAS and CMS at CERN discovered the Higgs boson! Congratulations to the Russian scientists and engineers, who made a significant contribution to one of the most important scientific breakthroughs of the 21st century!" the mission said on its Twitter on Monday.

On Monday, exactly ten years after announcing the Higgs boson discovery, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) reported "the results of their [the ATLAS and CMS collaborations’] most comprehensive studies yet of the properties of this unique particle". The independent studies, described in two papers published on Monday in the Nature science journal, "show that the particle’s properties are remarkably consistent with those of the Higgs boson predicted by the Standard Model of particle physics," CERN added.

In mid-June, the CERN council decided that cooperation agreements with Belarus and Russia will not be renewed after they expire in June and December 2024, respectively. The decision came in response to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. However, CERN Director-General Fabiola Gianotti pledged to leave "the door ajar for continued scientific collaboration should conditions allow in the future.".