Roscosmos chief to meet with NASA representatives to discuss space junk situation

MOSCOW, November 15./TASS/. Director-General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin will meet on Tuesday with NASA representatives who have arrived in Moscow to discuss among other issues the situation in which space junk approached the International Space Station (ISS), a source from the aerospace industry told TASS on Monday.

"Tomorrow, at 11:00 Moscow time, Director-General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin will hold talks with NASA representatives," the source said, adding that the parties planned to discuss the incident on Monday in which space debris approached the ISS.

According to the source, the meeting was been planned earlier, but due to the Monday’s developments, the range of issues to be discussed will be extended. Taking part from the US side will be Joel Montalbano, NASA’s ISS Program Manager, as well as Robert Cabana, the agency’s associate administrator.

On Monday, the ISS approached space debris several times. This information came from NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston. During the first two incidents when debris approached the ISS, Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov and US astronaut Mark Vande Hei went over to the Soyuz MS-19, while US astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Germany’s Matthias Maurer went onboard Crew Dragon.

In the third episode, the cosmonauts stayed onboard the ISS, doing their usual tasks.

Later, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said a Russian weapons test created space junk which endangered the ISS.