Chinese probe lands on Mars - Xinhua

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. China’s Tianwen-1 interplanetary mission successfully landed on Mars, the country’s Xinhua news agency said on Saturday citing the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

This is China’s first successful landing on another planet. The rover, named Zhurong, will study the Red Planet’s soil, ionosphere and climate.

The Tianwen-1 mission to Mars was launched atop the Long March 5 carrier rocket from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of southern China's island province of Hainan on July 23, 2020. It reached the orbit of Mars in February.