Russia’s prospects of taking part in ISS were discussed by Putin — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The issue of expediency of continuing Russia’s participation in the International Space Station (ISS) project was discussed at the space meeting chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 12, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Indeed, it was said at the meeting that the ISS and our segment are not eternal. The construction wears out with time and an ultimate decision will have to be made sooner or later. The expediency of continuing this work <…> was indeed emphasized at the meeting," he said.

On Monday evening, Moskovsky Komsomolets daily reported citing its sources that the Russian national orbital station project was also discussed at the meeting. The station is supposed as a replacement of the ISS for Russia.