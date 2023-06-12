Russia-Turkmenistan partnership grows in all areas — Russian Ambassador

ASHGABAT, June 12. /TASS/. All areas of cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan are moving forward, Russian Ambassador to Ashgabat Ivan Volynkin said on Monday.

"Progress has been made in all areas of bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Ashgabat. Russia is one of the top three trade partners of Turkmenistan. Our countries' trade turnover will exceed $1.6 billion in 2022," he wrote in an article for Neytralny Turkmenistan newspaper.

Volynkin recalled that major Russian industrial and logistics companies such as Russian Railways, Kamaz, Tatneft and Vozrozhdenie are active in the Turkmen market. According to him, interregional ties contribute significantly to the development of bilateral relations between Russia and Turkmenistan. "St. Petersburg, the Republic of Tatarstan, and the Astrakhan and Chelyabinsk regions are working particularly closely with our Turkmen brothers," the envoy wrote.

The diplomat also stressed that the strengthened strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan is not only the basis for the development of multifaceted bilateral cooperation, but also one of the most important components of ensuring long-term peace and stability in the Central Asian region.