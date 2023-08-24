Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 74 times in past day, one civilian killed

DONETSK, August 24. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 74 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Wednesday, leaving one civilian dead and eight wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 74 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said on its Telegram channel. "A male civilian was reported to have been killed. Eight civilians received injuries of varying degrees."

According to the report, 239 munitions of various types were fired during these attacks, including 152mm and 155mm artillery shells. Some of them had cluster charge. As a result, five houses and seven civilian infrastructure objects were damaged.