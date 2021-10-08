EMA delegation’s visit to Russia likely in December, says health ministry

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Health Ministry has drawn up the necessary documents for mutual recognition of COVID vaccination certificates and sent them to the EU office. In addition, a visit by delegates from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to Russia, which could be held in December, is being coordinated, the press service of the Russian’s Ministry of Health reported on Friday.

"Following the bilateral consultations over mutual recognition of COVID vaccination certificates, Russia’s Health Ministry has prepared the necessary documents requested from the European side. The papers were sent to the EU office in September. On September 30, their receipt was confirmed," the report says.

What’s important to note is that currently the details of the EMA delegation’s visit are being coordinated as a part of the certification procedure for the Sputnik V vaccine. "The visit can take place as early as December," the ministry added.

Earlier, in an interview with RBC, EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said that Moscow had not yet put together the necessary documents which are required for the recognition of COVID certificates.

Russia’s Sputnik V jab has not yet received the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) green light for use in the European Union. The European Commission’s position has remained unchanged since the start of the EU coronavirus vaccine passport scheme in early July. Member countries which use Sputnik V, such as Hungary, have the right to issue European digital vaccination certificates for it. Other EU members are free to accept these documents on its own initiative.