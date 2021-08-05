Civilian killed in shelling of Syria's Hama province - Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, August 5./TASS/. A civilian was killed in mortar shelling of Syria’s Hama Governorate, and two more were wounded, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, reported on Thursday.

"A civilian was killed and two more were wounded when militants shelled the settlement of Jurin in Hama Governorate with the use of mortars," Kulit told a briefing. According to him, 33 episodes were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone, in which Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) militants shelled Idlib, Latakia, Aleppo and Hama governorates among other areas.

"The Russian reconciliation center urges commanders of the illegal armed units to abandon armed provocations and embark on the path of a peaceful settlement in the regions under their control," Kulit stressed.