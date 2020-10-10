Putin says no friends in big politics

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that there are no friends in big politics.

"Actually, there are no friends in big politics," Putin said in an interview for the Moscow. The Kremlin. Putin program.

An excerpt from the program was posted on journalist Pavel Zarubin’s Instagram account on Saturday.

Earlier, in his address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "there have been cases showing the deficit of humanity and, if you will, kindness in the relations at the official inter-State level.".