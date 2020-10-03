Russia reports 9,859 new coronavirus cases, record figure since May 15

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 9,859 per day, which is the maximum figure since May 15. The total number of people infected in the country has reached 1,204,502, the operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus told reporters on Saturday.

According to the headquarters, the daily growth rate was 0.8%.

The lowest daily growth rates were seen in the Chechen Republic (0.2%), the Moscow Region, the Nenets Autonomous Okrug and the Chuvash Republic (0.3%), the Republic of Tyva, the Tula Region and the Republic of Tatarstan (0.4%).

In particular, 2,884 new cases were detected in Moscow, 358 - in St. Petersburg, 259 - in the Moscow region, 219 - in the Rostov region, 199 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

In total, 207,392 people are currently undergoing treatment in Russia.

Recovered people

The number of people who recovered from coronavirus in Russia increased by 5,563 per day, in total 975,859 people recovered.

According to the headquarters, the share of recovered exceeded 81% of the total number of infected.

At the same time, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 174 over the past day. In total, 21,251 patients died from coronavirus. According to the headquarters, the total number of deaths was 1.76% of all infected in Russia.

Moscow

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 2,884 over the past day, the maximum figure since May 23. In total, 300,613 people were infected in the capital.

According to the headquarters, daily growth rate in Moscow rose to 0.97%.

Over the past day, 1,069 people were discharged in Moscow, 32 deaths were registered, the total number of deaths in the capital reached 5,314.