Press review: Russia eyes response to US weapons in Germany and EU looks to militarize

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia weighs countermeasures to US missile deployment in Germany; newly re-elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vows to militarize the EU; and Joe Biden may use his COVID diagnosis as an excuse to withdraw from the US presidential race. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: Russia weighs countermeasures to US missile deployment in Germany The Alternative for Germany faction may hold an extraordinary meeting of the Bundestag to discuss US plans to deploy missiles in Germany in 2026. The deployment could lead to a serious escalation of tensions across Europe because Russia will certainly not just sit back and watch as its national security is threatened. The Russian Foreign Ministry suggested that Moscow could roll out its own nuclear-capable systems in response, Izvestia writes.

The German authorities say that no decision has been made yet on where to station the US missile systems; however, they point out that these will be conventional weapons. Experts believe that they will include Typhon and Dark Eagle systems. The Typhon advanced mobile missile launcher is designed to fire the SM-6 standard missile, which has a range of up to 450 kilometers, while the new version has a range of up to 700 kilometers. It is also capable of launching Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of up to 1,800 kilometers, Dmitry Kornev, editor of the MilitaryRussia website, specified. Thus, the Americans will be able to target parts of Russia that are in Europe from Germany as the distance between Moscow and Berlin is about 1,500 kilometers. SM-6 missiles also pose a threat as they can reach Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region. Besides, all systems planned to be deployed in Germany will be mobile and it will be possible to move them to any other NATO country, including Finland and the Baltic nations. "We have the means to counter such missiles. Of course, no one is guaranteeing that every missile will be downed but we have weapons capable of hitting the deployment sites of launchers," military analyst Colonel (Ret.) Viktor Litovkin said. He stressed, however, that Russia would not strike first because "this is not our goal." "A new ballistic missile with a range of up to and over 1,000 kilometers is highly likely to be created on the basis of engineering and operational practices of the Iskander-M missile system," Kornev maintained. The White House’s plans to deploy missiles in Germany result from the failures that the US is facing in implementing its Ukraine policy. It seems that the West is doubling down on efforts to deter Russia, Dmitry Stefanovich, a researcher with the Center for International Security at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, pointed out. Meanwhile, the US stationing missiles in Germany does not mean that the White House is ready to downgrade diplomatic relations with Russia because this could set off a chain of escalation that no one is ready for, Sergey Oznobishchev, director of the Institute for Strategic Assessments, emphasized. Media: Newly re-elected European Commission president von der Leyen vows to militarize EU European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been re-elected for another five-year term. She pledged to focus on building a true European Defense Union, while continued support for Ukraine is, in her view, the best investment in European security, Vedomosti writes.

Read also Ursula von der Leyen re-elected as President of European Commission

The European Union’s foreign policy strategy will not change. "Brussels will continue to pursue a course to contain Russia and provide military and financial assistance to Ukraine," Vladislav Belov, deputy director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Europe, noted. Von der Leyen and her team are ardent advocates of supporting Kiev, so they should not be expected to change their policy towards Ukraine and sanctions, Alexander Kamkin, senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, agrees. "Even if the US reduces assistance to Ukraine in case Donald Trump wins [the presidential election], it will not affect this policy. On the contrary, the Europeans will see this as a reason to increase support for Kiev," the expert noted. Kamkin suggests that for that purpose, EU bureaucrats will try to pry more funds out of EU member states. "Naturally, European citizens will be less than thrilled about this. Certain countries, namely Hungary and Slovakia, will likely try to throw a wrench in the process, putting on full display the deep divide that exists within the EU on the Ukraine issue," the expert explained. Belov does not expect the EU to make any great strides in creating a European defense union. In his opinion, Brussels will rather seek to boost cooperation within the European defense industry as part of efforts to militarize the economies of member states. French political scientist Nikola Mirkovic told Izvestia that von der Leyen is an Atlanticist who subscribes to the idea that US hegemony keeps global order. Speaking of the Americans, the analyst said that they are all for the EU becoming more military-oriented, as this aligns with their interests. However, wars are expensive and the EU will find it very difficult to build a defense union because it simply lacks the money to do so. The paradox is that the European Union was founded on promises of peace, prosperity and stability for Europe and now that all of those promises have gone by the wayside, the EU plans to establish a defense union. Izvestia: Biden’s COVID diagnosis may be precursor to him dropping out of US presidential race US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with coronavirus and will spend the next few days at his Delaware residence, working remotely. Meanwhile, pressure on Biden has begun to mount again following a brief lull amid the assassination attempt on former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Top Democrats are now talking about the need to replace Biden in the race, Izvestia writes.

Read also US President Joe Biden diagnosed with coronavirus infection — White House