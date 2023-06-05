{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia joins sharp OPEC+ output cuts and US stops sending Moscow nuke data

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 5th
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. OPEC+ drastically reduces oil production; US ceases sharing nuclear arms information with Russia under New START; and Erdogan unveils new cabinet after major reshuffle. These stories topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Kommersant: Russia set to sharply cut oil production together with other OPEC+ producers

The world’s largest oil producers continue to aggressively reduce production: The OPEC+ countries agreed to lower output by an additional 1.4 mln barrels per day (bpd) starting in 2024, and to extend the deal until 2025. Russia has committed to sharply reduce its oil production; its formal quota will be reduced by 650,000 bpd to 9.8 mln bpd, with a voluntary reduction of 500,000 bpd on top of that. As a result, Russia’s actual production next year should fall to 9.3 mln bpd versus roughly 9.9 mln bpd in 2022 (without condensate), while its quota will be below that of Saudi Arabia for the first time. However, Riyadh is set to voluntarily reduce production by 1 mln bpd to 9 mln bpd as early as this July, albeit only for one month thus far.

Read also
OPEC+ countries will perform voluntary production cuts — Novak

The decision to lower quotas for 2024 is important from the viewpoint of shaping market players’ expectations, says Sergey Kondratyev of the Institute of Energy and Finance Foundation. However, Saudi Arabia’s voluntary production cut, effective July 1, will have a greater impact on oil prices. The price of global benchmark Brent crude is likely to return to a level of over $80 per barrel, which suits the majority of OPEC+ members, the expert thinks.

According to him, a critical factor here is that, starting in 2024, Russia will for the first time reject parity with Saudi Arabia in the size of its quota. Although Russia’s production volume has been below the quota since spring 2022, Moscow has formally been entitled to increase the volume. Additionally, the analyst points to the ongoing discussion, including among OPEC+ members, regarding the accuracy of data on Russian oil production volumes. "For the first time, the press release issued after [an OPEC+] meeting indicates that the production data of one of the parties to the agreement is being discussed with independent agencies and may be revised," Kondratyev points out.

 

Vedomosti: US ceases sharing data on its nuclear forces with Russia under New START

Since June 1, Washington has discontinued providing information on the status and location of its nuclear weapons to Moscow under the framework of the New START nuclear arms control treaty. The US Department of State Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance said the decision was triggered by Moscow’s suspension of its participation in the treaty in February 2023.

Russia links the issue of strategic arms control directly to the overall situation in Russian-US relations, says Dmitry Stefanovich, a researcher at the Center for International Security at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO RAS). Theoretically, if certain signals are given by the US side (such as, for example, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent disavowal of any intent by Washington to seek regime change in Moscow or the destruction of Russia), then it may become possible to obtain Moscow’s consent to a discussion of the future security architecture. According to the expert, however, a space for potential cooperation may open up only if the degradation of Russian-US ties is halted on other diplomatic tracks.

While China recognizes that, sooner or later, it will become a party to such talks, at the current stage this is impossible in principle, notes Vasily Kashin, director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics. Such talks presume a discussion of the composition of and development trends of strategic nuclear forces, whereas China is experiencing the most active growth in this area among all "big five nuclear" countries, the expert says. China’s 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech at the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party set forth the goal of building a high-level system of strategic deterrence, Kashin points out. This presumes reaching a level of development of nuclear and non-nuclear strategic forces that would allow China to both reach strategic stability in its relations with the US and ensure non-interference by Washington in China’s conflicts in the Asia-Pacific zone, the analyst explained.

Holding talks on strategic stability now would only interfere with this goal, says Kashin. In his opinion, this is precisely why China is currently dodging Washington’s proposals, saying that its forces and capabilities are much more modest in comparison and insisting that the US should first disarm itself to a comparable level.

 

Kommersant: Erdogan reshuffles deck with thorough cabinet overhaul for semblance of change

Following his hard-fought victory in the May 28 runoff election, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan kicked off his new term in office with an overhaul of his government. Only the health and culture ministers retained their positions in the new cabinet, while fresh faces are now at the top of the other 15 ministries. According to experts, such a sweeping government reshuffle signals the president’s intention to satisfy the public demand for change, although no serious change of course in the overall policy line should be expected.

Read also
Turkey’s Erdogan names new Cabinet

Mehmet Simsek’s appointment as the new finance minister, an office he previously held in 2009-2015, was quite expected given galloping inflation, the weakness of the Turkish lira and the growing cost of living. However, the replacement of other key figures was not quite as clearly forecasted, despite certain rumors and leaks to the media. According to Yury Mavashev, director of the Center for Modern Turkish Studies, Erdogan’s decision to reshuffle his cabinet can be viewed as an attempt to "feign a renewal," thereby satisfying the public mood.

"There is a certain degree of imitation in all of this," the expert explained to Kommersant, pointing out that the new ministers could only nominally be considered as newcomers given that all of them have, in one way or another, been involved in Turkish politics of the Erdogan era for quite a while.

One of the most noteworthy replacements was the appointment of Hakan Fidan, who led Turkish intelligence, as foreign minister in place of Mevlut Cavusoglu. According to Mavashev, the dismissal of Cavusoglu may be related to the fact that he is "a very charismatic figure who is strongly associated with Turkey’s foreign policy." "He was increasingly perceived as the face of Turkey, with Mr. Erdogan looking less favorable in comparison as a flamboyant, radical and unpredictable figure," the expert thinks.

That said, observers note that Fidan is well-known in Moscow, Tehran and Damascus, largely thanks to years of interaction on Syria. "Fidan was with Erdogan during the toughest times in relations between Russia and Turkey. Both when Moscow and Ankara had a falling out in 2015 and when they made up later in 2015. Most likely, one should expect from him a less diplomatic approach in resolving foreign policy issues. With his arrival, Turkey’s foreign policy definitely won’t get softer, including with regard to Russia," the expert asserts.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, one of the main players in the Black Sea grain initiative, which became Ankara’s key success in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, has also lost his position. He has been replaced by Yasar Guler, Turkey’s Chief of General Staff. Given that prior to his tenure as defense minister, Akar also led the General Staff, this switch may be viewed as an ordinary staff rotation. In any case, both Fidan and Guler will soon be seen in action at the talks on extending the grain deal, which expires in mid-July. As previously, Russia is threatening not to renew the agreement if its demands on unblocking Russian exports are not met.

 

Izvestia: Russian envoy to India says bilateral ties still strong despite Western pressure

US pressure on India continues in order to tear the country away from Russia, but maintaining friendly relations with Moscow is important to India and it will not sacrifice its national interests, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said in an interview with Izvestia.

"The West’s pressure on India continues and the US is openly stating its policy in this regard - to tear it away from Russia. Maintaining friendly relations with our country corresponds to India’s national interests and, I think, it won’t sacrifice them at somebody else’s whim," the envoy asserted.

The diplomat noted that "under the conditions <...> of Russia’s standoff with the West, India is conducting a balanced policy, displaying independence in decision-making and a strategy of political pressure does not work in [India’s] case."

"Russia has become India’s biggest partner in the [oil] sphere, getting ahead of traditional leaders, such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Our supplies make up over one-third of India’s imports: in 2022, they increased 12-fold and reached 24 mln tons. It is important that the sides are interested in long-term contracts and not just for oil. We have high hopes for LNG and other types of energy resources," Alipov said.

"For positions opening up on the Russian market, we are finding the suppliers of machinery products, electronics, car components, medical products and pharmaceutical substances, textiles and food products. Among key priorities are projects in the mining and chemical industries, metallurgy and rail engineering," the diplomat noted.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: NATO, EU point finger at Kosovo for outbreak of violence in Balkans

Talks that may resolve the Kosovo crisis will be held in Belgrade on Monday and Tuesday. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet there with representatives from the EU and the US. The West is ready to agree to the annulment of contentious election results in Serbian municipalities in unrecognized Kosovo and the dismissal of governing bodies formed there by Kosovar Albanians.

Read also
Pristina tries to occupy northern Kosovo, Metohija, says Serbian top brass

However, the West has now made it clear that it will not allow the Kosovar authorities to use their current issues with Vucic for their purposes. "Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti unilaterally decided that Albanian mayors, unrecognized by the Serbian majority, may take office, disregarding warnings and advice not to do so from the entire international community. […] Let’s not pretend that this situation is normal," KFOR Commander General Angelo Michele Ristuccia told Italian daily Corriere della Sera. He essentially pinned the blame on Kurti for clashes in which dozens of NATO servicemen were injured. Under these conditions, the possibility is great that Kosovo will have to backtrack on the election issue and dismiss the mayors that are unrecognized by the local Serbian population.

Alexander Tevdoy-Burmuli, associate professor in the Department of Integration Processes at MGIMO University, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that even after the creation of the Community of Serb Municipalities, technically a Serbian autonomy, the recognition by Belgrade of Kosovo’s independence, which is a precondition for launching Serbia’s EU accession process, would hardly be automatic. "A situation has developed where all parties to the conflict made numerous mistakes, making the knot of problems even more convoluted and any compromise rather painful," he explained.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: BRICS mulls new member invitation list and Chisinau plays Brussels for a day
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 2nd
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions — Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a blanket fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more