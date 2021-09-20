{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: France fumes over sub scandal and high voter turnout at Russia’s elections

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 20th
© Nikolai Mikhalchenko/TASS

Izvestia: High voter turnout seen at Russia’s legislative elections with barely any violations, say experts

With over 25% of the voting results processed, United Russia is leading in the elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house). The ruling party gained more than 44.38% of the ballots. United Russia’s success, as well as the emergence of a fifth faction in the legislature - the New People party - is quite natural, Director General of Russian Public Opinion Research Center Valery Fyodorov told the newspaper.

According to experts, United Russia in 2021 will not only win the elections but will also receive a constitutional majority in the State Duma, while other political parties may lose their positions. Political strategist Oleg Matveychev does not rule out New People as the fifth party in the State Duma.

Political strategist Viktor Poturemsky believes that the main surprise of these elections was United Russia’s triumph in the regions of the Far East, which traditionally lean towards the opposition.

Other than that, the results were predictable. Five parties in the State Duma were expected, Fyodorov said. "The elections were held without any surprises. The public’s request was contradictory: ‘we want stability and change’. All parties had to adjust to this appeal," he said. "As a result, in the first place, we got the party of stability - United Russia, which guarantees that there will be no disruptions. In addition, there are now many new faces in the party and a new program," he pointed out.

"Online voting has once again shown its relevance not only in Moscow but also in other regions. The turnout is expectedly high," Head of the Working Group on Public Monitoring of Remote Electronic Voting Alexander Malkevich told the newspaper. This format might be used more in the future, he noted.

At the same time, offline voting was more intense. Starting from the very morning of September 19, Chairperson of Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova urged her colleagues not to yield to pressure. Meanwhile, foreign observers were impressed by the level of organization of the balloting. They did not see any gross violations.

 

Vedomosti: France threatens NATO with repercussions over submarine scandal

The French Foreign Ministry believes that the crisis in relations with the United States over the creation of a triple alliance between the US, the UK, and Australia and the cancellation of the Australian order for French non-nuclear submarines could affect the future of NATO, Vedomosti writes. Paris insists that it was not warned about the contract’s termination. The Biden administration seeks to calm France’s anxieties, as the US commander-in-chief will have a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to clarify the situation. Meanwhile, for Russia, the scandal means the opening up of a new segment of the arms market, the newspaper writes.

According to Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of Russian if Global Affairs magazine, this comes as a painful blow to France’s defense sector revenues and it’s an even more painful blow to its reputation. Paris can even hardly really answer with anything, the expert noted. However, France can be expected to talk more actively about the "strategic independence of Europe" and that it would be essential to rely less on the United States in terms of defense.

The situation, however, might prove beneficial for Russia, Director of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies Ruslan Pukhov told Vedomosti Now that the US itself has decided to help build an entire nuclear submarine for Australia, they opened a new market for nuclear submarines, and as far as the arms trade goes, such precedents are very important, Pukho noted. Russia’s long-standing partners in military-technical cooperation like India, Vietnam, or Algeria are just as essential members of the international community as is Australia, Pukhov believes.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: White House ready to ease up on Syria

The Biden administration is ready to loosen up its sanctions against the Syrian leadership, according to Arab media sources familiar with the outcome of the meeting in Geneva between Russian and US officials. The negotiations on resolving the situation around the Arab Republic demonstrated a shift in Washington’s approach. The Americans are prepared not only to allow Damascus to receive dividends from the pipeline project from Egypt to Lebanon but also to bring the Syrian leadership together with non-governmental pro-Kurdish forces controlling the northeast, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Sources from the influential Saudi newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat, said that the participants in the Geneva talks discussed a project for gas supplies from Egypt to Lebanon, which would involve Jordan and Syria. The Biden administration wants to support this initiative.

The gas project is what worries the US the most, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. According to the newspaper, signs of Washington being favorably disposed towards Syria's involvement in this project have become more noticeable over the past weeks. It is possible that Syria's connection to the inter-Arab gas project is intended to reduce its dependence on its main ally, Iran.

Mahmoud al-Hamza, an independent Syrian political analyst, told the newspaper, that the Russian side intends to move along the path of reconstructing the Syrian economy in order to benefit from the support of President Bashar al-Assad. At the same time, the expert sees signs of a mutual understanding between Moscow and Washington with regard to Syria.

 

Izvestia: Launching Nord Stream 2 to ensure relationship with Berlin, says German politician

The new German government will not be able to prevent the full operation of Nord Stream 2, but may begin to revise specific agreements with Russia on the gas pipeline, representative of the Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade of Germany Urs Unkauf said in an interview with Izvestia.

According to Unkauf, a softened sanctions policy should not be expected from the future German government, since the backbone of the coalition will be formed by the same parties that have been a part of the government in recent years.

He also believes that if the Greens will head the ruling coalition following the elections, it will become more difficult for Moscow to negotiate with Berlin, especially on energy issues, Unkauf stressed.

At the same time, the politician noted that the launch of Nord Stream 2 can create new ties for the sustainability of relations between Russia, Germany, and the entire EU. When politicians fail to find any common language or agree, then the economy, as well as energy, can provide dialogue between countries, the politician noted.

It is important for Europe to have as many diversified sources as possible because this is also an issue of energy security. In this sense, Russia has always been a reliable partner for Germany, he added.

 

Vedomosti: Russian authorities hammering out tax reform on both production and profit for steel companies

A four-day marathon of meetings between Russian steel companies and government representatives on the taxation system for the mining industry has reached the home stretch. First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov held a meeting on Saturday, where the discussion might have come to an end, four sources who participated in the meeting told Vedomosti. One of them clarified that the parties managed to bring their positions significantly closer.

Siluanov and the business community announced a compromise. Its pivotal point was the amount of the industry’s super-profits, which the budget would fail to receive at the end of 2021. In particular, in 2022, the ferrous metallurgy and coking coal industry should provide 130 bln rubles ($1.7 bln) to the state coffers, while the nonferrous-metals industry should furnish 23 bln rubles ($314.4 mln), and mineral fertilizers should provide 10 bln rubles ($136.7 mln).

As a result, companies face both an increase in the mineral extraction tax and the introduction of a differentiated scale for income tax. It will be higher for companies that form a dividend policy to the detriment of their capital investments.

Specific tax rates have yet to be agreed on, Vedomosti writes. According to the meeting participant, Belousov recommended that the largest taxpayers make their proposals as detailed as possible to take into account the various nuances. Another source who attended the meeting stressed that, in all likelihood, a final decision will be made "at the political level", therefore both sides of the meeting were interested in forming the most elaborate decision. Details are planned to be clarified by the second reading of the bill, the newspaper notes.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: State Duma vote goes remote and controversial US diplomat may come to Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 17th
Read more
Voter turnout in Russia's parliamentary elections equals 25.64% as of 3:00 pm, says CEC
The maximum turnout was reported in Kemerovo, Tuva and Karachay-Cherkessia
Read more
Europe to begin heating season with gas deficit in storage facilities — Gazprom
It was also mentioned that last winter, due to the cold winter and spring, the EU countries used a record volume of gas, and the period of pumping into storage this year began three weeks later than usual
Read more
Contact established with missing expedition in Siberia
The group was last seen near the town of Krivlyak on September 11 and did not reach its next stop
Read more
Some 20 million Russians, including president, cast ballot on voting day one
TASS gathered key events and statistics of the first day of voting
Read more
Defense Ministry may consider purchase of Checkmate fighter — deputy prime minister
Yuri Borisov added that the plane possessed a number of features matching the parameters of fifth generation fighters, such as intra-fuselage hardpoints
Read more
France recalls its ambassadors to US, Australia for consultations — foreign ministry
Reuters quoted a White House official as saying the United States regretted the French decision
Read more
Shooter turns out to be Perm State University student — Investigative Committee
The shooter was wounded during the arrest
Read more
French observers believe West has something to learn from Russian elections
"I would like to particularly note measures taken to ensure the participation of persons with limited mobility," he said
Read more
First batch of Russian-made S-500 system enters service — Deputy PM
The S-500 will replace the S-400 Triumph air defense system
Read more
Russia’s partners in South Korea to start supplying Sputnik vaccine to global market
According to the official, the ceremony of shipping the first batch of Sputnik Light will be held in the near future in the presence of the RDIF leadership and GL Rapha
Read more
European Parliament’s attempts to lecture Russian people are insulting — envoy
It is perceived as an insult to its intelligence and its ability to think independently, Vladimir Chizhov said
Read more
Russian tycoon Tinkov reaches agreement with US Department of Justice
The sides requested the judge to appoint a court session on October 1
Read more
Press review: State Duma vote goes remote and controversial US diplomat may come to Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 17th
Read more
Press review: Why Assad visited Moscow and SCO members differ on Afghanistan
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 15th
Read more
Voter turnout in Russia's parliamentary elections equals 31.51% as of 8:00 pm, says CEC
This data do not include the distance electronic voting
Read more
Group of nine scientists goes missing in southwest Siberia — source
The group was supposed to move along an ancient migration route, known as the Tunguska path
Read more
US Department of State regrets Russia's closure of OSCE border observer mission
"We continue to call on Russia to allow the Border Observer Mission mandate to be extended," a spokesperson said
Read more
Security, economy, Afghanistan: Key points of anniversary SCO Dushanbe declaration
"Summarizing the experience of the past two decades and assessing the perspectives, the member states are certain that successful operation of the Organization contributed to turning the region into a territory of sustainable peace and harmony," the document says
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force successfully tests new missile interceptor
The previous test of the new anti-missile was in April
Read more
Press review: EU edges towards more restrictions on Russia and coal price forecast doubles
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 16th
Read more
French expert slams European Parliament’s pressure on observers of Crimea polls
On Thursday, the European Parliament called on the EU to tighten its policy towards Russia
Read more
Gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia hit 10 bln cubic meters, says Gazprom CEO
"The cooperation between Russia and China is the cooperation of the largest producer with the largest importer," Alexei Miller stressed
Read more
Five parties enter State Duma — early results
The United Russia party secured 41.17% of the vote in the State Duma (lower house) elections with 15.01% of results processed
Read more
Russia never opposed cultivation of Ukraine-EU ties — Medvedev
"It seems to me that Ukraine just fell victim to a primitively understood policy of conducting quick democratic transformations with the use of color revolution technologies," said Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council
Read more
Shooting reported in Russia’s Perm State University — source
Four people were injured in the university shooting in Perm, the press service reported
Read more
China shows "stunning" potential for gas demand growth, says Gazprom CEO
According to Alexey Miller, in general, gas consumption in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow by 1.5 trillion cubic meters by 2040
Read more
Voting in parliamentary elections closes in Russia
Election commissions are beginning to process ballots and count votes
Read more
United Russia gets 48.56% of vote with 70% of results processed — CEC
A total of 14 political parties participated in the elections to the eighth Russian State Duma
Read more
Akkuyu NPP construction never stopped for an hour despite pandemic — Rosatom chief
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visited the construction site of the Akkuyu NPP in Mersin on Friday
Read more
Russian Security Council deputy chief says surprised at US’ short-sighted policy in Syria
He pointed to the fact that Assad is still Syria’s president after the convincing victory at the elections whereas the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) has been defeated, including with Russia’s support
Read more
Russia may sanction countries from where cyberattacks came — senate speaker
Elections to the eighth Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) were held on September 17, 18, and 19
Read more
Germany will take into account EU stance when certifying Nord Stream 2 AG
Only after the European Commission "forms a position," the agency can switch to the final approval of its decision
Read more
Damascus goes dark after attack on power plant — minister
It is yet unclear when electricity supplies will resume
Read more
Finnish president thanks Putin for helping to evacuate citizens from Kabul — Kremlin
Russian president, in turn, briefed his Finnish counterpart on the agreements on the Afghan issue reached at the Dushanbe summits of the SCO and the CSTO
Read more
Putin notes shining individuality, rare beauty of voice of singer Anna Netrebko
Russian President has sent birthday greetings to National Artist of Russia
Read more
US understands France’s decision to recall ambassador — White House
US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price hopes that the situation will be discussed with high-level French officials on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly next week
Read more
Georgian chess champion sues Netflix for portrayal in The Queen’s Gambit
By 1968, Nona Gaprindashvili, the first woman to achieve the status of an international chess grandmaster, had faced at least 59 male chess players
Read more
European Parliament calls for investigation against Gazprom due to gas prices, says source
On Wednesday, the gas price on spot markets hit an all-time high, almost reaching $970 per 1,000 cubic meters at the peak
Read more
Press review: Kiev using NATO’s playbook against Donbass and Chinese cars conquer Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 13th
Read more
China conducts military drills near Taiwan after passage of US destroyer
Combat ships, early warning aircraft and bombers were involved in the drills
Read more
WHO experts may visit Russia within Sputnik V vaccine qualification soon — source
In particular, the Organization stated that it was waiting for additional data from the vaccine producer, adding that the reviewing process would be continued afterwards
Read more
Eight people killed in Perm State University shooting — Health Ministry
According to the ministry, 24 people were injured and are being treated, 19 of them have gunshot wounds
Read more
Perm university shooter apprehended — university
According to the university VK social media platform page, "the unidentified person entered the Perm State University campus at 11:00 a.m."
Read more
Telegraph: AUKUS partnership was discussed at G7 summit without Macron’s knowledge
According to the report, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab assisted in the preparation of the agreement despite the warnings that such agreement will harm the relations with Beijing and Paris
Read more
Putin welcomes granting SCO dialogue partner status to three countries
According to Putin, "a fairly impressive portfolio of applications from other states wishing to cooperate with the organization in one capacity or another" requires careful consideration
Read more
With 90% of reports processed, United Russia gets 49.66% of votes — CEC
According to preliminary calculations, United Russia wins about 112 mandates on the party ticket
Read more
Turkey expects first reactor of Akkuyu NPP to be built by May 2023, says Erdogan
During the trip to Mersin, Turkish President visited the construction site of the Akkuyu NPP and noted that the construction "is going smoothly," and thanks to the efforts of workers and engineers, "the plant is being built quickly"
Read more
SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft with civilian crew lands near Florida
The spacecraft was in orbit for about three days
Read more
United Russia gets 49.42% of votes with 80.1% of results processed — commission
The State Duma elections were held in Russia on September 17-19
Read more
Participation in AUKUS to cause catastrophic consequences for Australia — expert
On September 16, Australia, the UK and the US announced the establishment of the AUKUS trilateral partnership on security in Indian and Pacific oceans
Read more