{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Erdogan goes to bat for Ukraine and West irked by Kyrgyz constitutional vote

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 12th
© AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin

Kommersant: Turkey fosters military cooperation with Ukraine amid Donbass flare-up

Turkey has emerged as a new external player in the Donbass escalation, following Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s Saturday visit. During the tour, the parties discussed mainly military contracts, which Ankara described as the driving force of these relations. According to Kommersant, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claims that he supports a peaceful resolution to the conflict and is ready to contribute to it, but it seems that Moscow does not really believe him.

Zelensky's recent visit to Istanbul can be perceived as a huge success, the newspaper writes. The Ukrainian president managed to find support from Ankara on almost all important issues - from plans to create a free trade zone to the "Crimean Platform" - a new international venue that aims at returning the peninsula to Ukraine. Another sweet-sounding promise that pleases Kiev’s ear, but one that can hardly be implemented in the near future, was support for Ukraine joining NATO, according to the joint declaration of the two countries’ leaders.

Meanwhile, Turkish newspapers covering the visit highlighted the seemingly run-of-the-mill statement by Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the Black Sea should remain a sea of peace, tranquility, and cooperation.

According to Kirill Semyonov, expert at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), recent events have put these remarks in the spotlight. "These are plans for the construction of the Istanbul Canal, along with speculation about the Montreux Convention, and the events around Donbass, which are not directly linked, but all relate to security issues in the Black Sea basin and adjacent states," he told Kommersant. At the same time, according to the expert, Erdogan’s statements should not be considered anti-Russian. "The idea that the Black Sea states should themselves ensure peace in the region should please Russia rather than Ankara's NATO partners," he pointed out.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: West disgruntled by ‘authoritarian’ changes to Kyrgyzstan’s constitution

On April 11, Kyrgyzstan held a referendum on its new draft constitution. With a turnout of 30%, the plebiscite was declared valid. Consequently, the Central Asian country is returning to a presidential form of government, and the head of state, Sadyr Japarov, is going to get unlimited powers, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. The country’s regions supported their leader, while the US, the EU, and international organizations sounded off their dissatisfaction over the results.

Read also
Sadyr Japarov sworn in as Kyrgyzstan’s new president

The preparations for the referendum, as well as the draft of the Basic Law itself, were repeatedly criticized both within the country and overseas. Now, the country’s president will lead not only the executive branch, but will also have the right to initiate legislation. At the same time, the number of parliament members will be reduced from 120 to 90 lawmakers. Brussels and Washington criticized the new constitution, which, in their opinion contradicts democratic norms.

Dmitry Orlov, director general at Strategy East-West LLC, a Kyrgyz Analytical Center, does not see it as a problem that the Kyrgyz Constitution was discussed in Europe and the United States, because "this is quite normal." "The problem here is different - there are already signs of outside control in the country. The Kyrgyz authorities are being told that they must coordinate their actions with the US and UK ambassadors," Orlov told the newspaper.

"Japarov will not be able to bolster the country in a short time for a number of reasons. And the main one is the complete de-industrialization of Kyrgyzstan. There are no jobs in the country. … Moreover, many neighbors are very wary of the newly elected president, knowing his past. And this will not stimulate Kyrgyzstan either. Therefore, the more Japarov tries to build authoritarianism, the sooner it will all end," Director of the Agency for Ethno-National Strategies Aleksandr Kobrinsky told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

Political analyst Mars Sariev told the newspaper that geopolitical players are unhappy with the ongoing processes in the country and will try to take revenge. But any internal destabilization will most likely be postponed until the fall, since parliamentary elections are planned for September.

 

Izvestia: Donbass peace process might be transferred from Belarus to Poland

Russia opposes transferring the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) negotiations on the Donbass settlement from Belarus to Poland, sources in Russian diplomatic circles told Izvestia. According to one of them, Kiev's statements about the undemocratic nature of Belarus and its unacceptability as a platform for talks is nothing more than a ploy to "shift the focus of attention from the group’s current impasse". This deadlock led to the recent unprecedented flare-up in southeastern Ukraine. The Normandy format advisers will tackle this problem and their next meeting is scheduled for April 19.

Read also
Kremlin concerned about possible resumption of full-scale military activities in Ukraine

It is unclear what Poland feels about this concept. The Polish Foreign Ministry did not answer a request from Izvestia asking whether Warsaw is ready to host the Trilateral Contact Group. The European participants of the Normandy format - Germany and France - did not offer any concrete answer either. The French Foreign Ministry noted that the Trilateral Contact Group members themselves choose the venue for their meetings.

Talks about postponing negotiations have been occurring amid the aggravated situation in the combat zone from March 26. The expert community noted that the situation in Ukraine’s southeast is so exacerbated that even the meeting participants will not be able to guarantee a favorable outcome of the negotiations.

"At the moment, the situation is taking such a sharp and swift turn that it is absolutely impossible to make any predictions," Head of the Kiev Center of Political Studies and Conflictology Mikhail Pogrebinsky told Izvestia. According to the commentator, what can really reduce tension here is negotiations between Moscow and Washington. If the parties are willing to reckon with the interests of one another, then it will be possible to talk more calmly about what is happening.

 

Izvestia: Russian vaccination certificates might be recognized in Europe

In the future, the EU plans to recognize vaccination passports from third countries as being on par with its own, the European Commission told Izvestia, noting that so far Russians can get into the EU only with a valid reason. Meanwhile, Europe’s southern states are hoping to accept citizens from third countries this summer. The Spanish Ministry of Tourism told Izvestia that they would seek to ensure that the EU accepts certificates from other states.

Read also
Brussels proposes Digital Green Certificate for COVID-19 vaccinations

The European Commission presented the Digital Green Certificate back in March. As the European Commission explained to Izvestia, in the future, citizens from third countries will be able to receive the Digital Green Certificate, but so far there are restrictions on entry from countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation, and Russia is considered one of them.

Meanwhile, the Russian vaccination certificate can now be downloaded in English with a QR code. In the future, it might become a pass to Europe, but so far this is not an international certificate. A representative of the European Commission press service told Izvestia that the EU will be able to recognize certificates of other countries as equivalent to its own if they meet international standards.

Executive Director of the European Tourism Commission (ETC) Eduardo Santander said in an interview with the newspaper that in the future, this system will be useful for travelers from countries outside the association with equivalent certificates.

The Spanish Ministry of Tourism explained to Izvestia that it is crucial for Spain to restart international tourism due to the pre-eminence of this sphere in the nation’s economy. Head of the Italian Ministry of Tourism hoped that by the summer, Russian travelers will be able to book tours.

 

Vedomosti: Telegram intends to hold IPO within two years

The freeware, cloud-based, instant messaging service, Telegram, has begun preparations for an IPO, and it is likely to occur around 2023, a source close to the company told Vedomosti. According to the source, the specific date will depend on the market. This information was confirmed by two other sources of the newspaper, one of them who is close to the auditor laying the groundwork for Telegram’s placement, and the other is tied to the investment bank, familiar with Telegram's plans.The messenger began testing its pre-IPO ground and is now choosing the region and the exchanges on which it plans to conduct the event, the newspaper writes

Read also
Telegram can now move chat history from WhatsApp and other apps

During the IPO, Telegram can be valued at $30-50 bln. Up to 25% of Telegram shares can be released for free circulation, the newspaper writes.

The most attractive scenario for Telegram shareholders is a direct listing, for example, on the New York Stock Exchange, as the corporate messenger Slack did, Managing partner of the VDI Group consulting company Petr Pokhvalin believes. This is the fastest way to get liquidity without the restrictions and costs associated with organizing an IPO, he added.

Telegram may choose to hold the IPO on one of the Asian exchange platforms. A source close to the messenger attributed this possible solution to the fact that today more than 40% of Telegram users are from Asia, and in two years this figure may reach 50%.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Russia reinforces border and US’ anti-Nord Stream 2 crusade proven futile
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 9
Read more
Entire world, Russia, will try to prevent another Srebrenica in Ukraine, says Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman explained that a threat of a repetition of events of the Yugoslav conflict in Ukraine is related to uncontrolled actions of various units of the country’s armed forces, dominating nationalistic moods as well as to hate mongering against the Donbass republics
Read more
Attempts to discredit Sputnik V vaccine will intensify - expert
There are no signs indicating that attempts to play with vaccine on the political stage will stop, the board chairman of the Foundation for the Support and Development of the International Discussion Club Valdai noted
Read more
Following talks with Russia, Austria can now purchase Sputnik V vaccine, chancellor says
Accoridng to Sebastian Kurz, Sputnik V would be an additional booster for the vaccination campaign in Austria with a volume of 1 mln doses
Read more
Belgorod nuclear submarine carrier with Poseidon nuke drones to serve in Pacific — source
The sub will be able to perform missions in any location of the World Ocean, according to the top brass
Read more
Erdogan tells Zelensky Turkey will not recognize ‘Crimea’s annexation’
Turkish President expressed support to Ukraine’s initiative of the Crimean Platform
Read more
Village in DPR comes under mortar shelling by Ukrainian troops
Three mines of the 82mm caliber were fired
Read more
Prince Philip had warm feelings towards Orthodox Christianity — Patriarch Kirill
"Prince Philip took keen interest in the history and culture of Russia which he used to visit repeatedly," Patriarch Kirill
Read more
Press review: Ukraine drags NATO into Donbass and Second Suez flop raises canal concerns
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 7
Read more
Austria looking at ways of Sputnik V national registration — government source
According to the source, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is convinced that "Austria needs the Russian vaccine"
Read more
Hungarian lab to examine Sputnik V for Slovakia — deputy premier
The decision was made during Friday’s visit to Budapest by Slovakian deputy premier and Finance Minister Igor Matov
Read more
Lavrov draws attention of Estonian counterpart to discrimination of Russian-speakers
Apart from that, the two top diplomats discussed the current state of the Russian-Estonian relations
Read more
T-34 tank, Su-100 artillery surrendered during gun amnesty in Czech Republic
The SU-100 artillery was produced as SD-100 in Czechoslovakia under Soviet license between 1953 and 1956
Read more
MiG-35 fighter to have smart system of target recognition
An expert system with artificial intelligence elements is already implemented for MiG-35, the press service told earlier
Read more
Progress continues talks on launching Soyuz rockets from Sea Launch
But no specific arrangements have been reached so far, CEO of the company told
Read more
Sputnik V used in Slovakia as instrument of hybrid war, Deputy PM says
The deputy prime minister emphasized that "the Sputnik V vaccine is of an extremely high quality and its delivery to Slovakia was supposed to accelerate inoculation of the republic’s residents by 40%"
Read more
Turkey notifies Russia of US warships’ transit to Black Sea
A source in Turkey’s Foreign Ministry told TASS earlier on Friday that two US warships would enter the Black Sea through the Bosporus Strait on April 14 and 15 and stay there until May 4-5
Read more
Pentagon urges Russia to be more transparent over Ukrainian border situation
In his opinion, Russia’s actions were not "conducive to stability and security there"
Read more
Side effects reported in 0.1% of cases after vaccination with Sputnik V
Even minor complications, including slight body temperature reactions or slight pain around the injection site, are registered, according to the health minister
Read more
Putin underscores importance of Montreux Convention preservation to Erdogan
The Convention provides for free pass through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits only for trade ships and regulates the pass of non-Black Sea states’ military ships, seriously limiting their classes and displacement
Read more
Kremlin: Putin offers condolences to Queen Elizabeth II over her husband’s death
Buckingham Palace informed earlier in the day that on Friday morning Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle
Read more
Covid-19 causes twice as many complications as flu, Russian health minister says
According to Mikhail Murashko, vaccination will help avoid not only infection but also serious complications
Read more
Russia starts developing another vaccine against coronavirus - Minister of Health
Preliminary results may appear in the near future
Read more
Press review: Putin’s upcoming State of the Nation and Lavrov’s progress in Pakistan
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 8
Read more
Cairo counts on Russia in resolving Grand Renaissance Dam crisis - foreign minister
"Russia needs to play a more influential part in light of its relations with Ethiopia in order to resolve the crisis and to reduce tensions caused by them in East Africa and the Horn of Africa," Sameh Shoukry emphasized
Read more
Moscow slams ‘fairy tales’ about Navalny’s custody, tells US to not violate rights at home
Washington brushes off the conditions plaguing its own prisons and the violation of inmates’ rights across America, the diplomat said
Read more
Political advisers working on preparing Normandy Four summit, says Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Moscow would insist on fulfilling at least some previous agreements in order to hold the new summit
Read more
‘Whole world should celebrate’ Gagarin’s historic flight, says ex-NASA astronaut
On April 12, the world celebrates Cosmonautics Day
Read more
Kremlin concerned about possible resumption of full-scale military activities in Ukraine
It will pose a threat to Russia’s national security, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Putin conveys to Erdogan Russian approaches to settlement of internal Ukrainian crisis
The Russian president is concerned about provocative actions on the part of Kiev
Read more
Voter turnout at Kyrgyzstan’s referendum exceeds 5%
The voter turnout at local elections as of 10:00 a.m. local time stood at 5.19%
Read more
Putin’s state-of-the-nation address to focus on support measures, says Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the state-of-the-nation address will focus on the situation after the COVID-19 crisis
Read more
Press review: Russia reinforces border and US’ anti-Nord Stream 2 crusade proven futile
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 9
Read more
Turkey ready to support conflict settlement effort in eastern Ukraine - Erdogan
Turkish President also said they had agreed with Vladimir Zelensky to "continue strategic partnership"
Read more
US destroyers Roosevelt, Donald Cook to enter Black Sea next week — TV
A source in Turkey’s Foreign Ministry told TASS earlier on Friday that two US warships would enter the Black Sea through the Bosporus Strait on April 14 and 15 and stay there until May 4-5
Read more
Global economy will not be able to get out of crisis in 2021 - study
Experts at the Higher School of Economics noted that, the factors that negatively influenced the global economy in 2020 have not yet been eliminated
Read more
Russian Navy missile corvettes hold artillery firings in Black Sea
The artillery shells accurately hit the shipborne sea screen serving as the target that simulated the adversary warship
Read more
Crimean Bridge protected from air, land and water — National Guard chief
The waters adjacent to this major transport artery are patrolled by National Guard boats while combat swimmers inspect the bridge supports underwater, TASS was told
Read more
Blinken: US concerned about situation on Russian-Ukrainian border
Washington is currently in close contact with its allies and partners in Europe, US Secretary of State said
Read more
Greece paid high price for Europe’s economic sanctions against Russia — foreign ministry
The Greek diplomat also stressed that his country "supports the Minsk process of Ukrainian reconciliation"
Read more
Sea Launch onshore segment outline prepared - company
The onshore infrastructure will be definitely needed to be created in order to support Sea Launch stationing in the Far East, chief Executive Officer of the company said
Read more
Russian Army to set up first military unit armed with strike robots
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected on Friday the fulfillment of the defense procurement plan at the 766th Production and Technological Enterprise in Nakhabino outside Moscow that develops and manufactures robotic vehicles of various designation
Read more
Vaccine from India, weapons for Pakistan — what Lavrov discussed in New Delhi, Islamabad
TASS collected main points discussed during the trip of the Russian top diplomat to South Asia
Read more
Putin tells Merkel about Kiev’s provocations at contact line in Donbass
The sides underscored the necessity of Kiev’s strict compliance with previously achieved agreements
Read more
Blinken again warns Russia of consequences if it "acts recklessly"
Last week, Bloomberg reported that the US had finalized an intelligence review of Russia’s alleged "misdeeds" and were likely to announce a next round of sanctions, including the expulsion of some Russian diplomats
Read more
Russian, Turkish military carry out joint patrolling mission in northeast Syria
The mission lasted about four hours, during which the convoy covered 46 kilometers and examined several towns on the way
Read more
Merkel didn’t demand Russia’s military presence be reduced near Ukrainian border - Kremlin
Moscow sees that the Minsk peace deal is not being implemented in Donbass and Ukraine is stepping up its provocations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
‘Comply with international law’: Diplomat calls out US meddling in Nord Stream 2 project
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Washington pushes forward its own view of certain rules
Read more
Russia has enough tools to react to provocations, lawmaker says
According to Leonid Slutsky, Russia is being provoked to get involved in a war
Read more
Moscow court arrests Ukrainian intelligence colonel for terrorism in absentia
In April last year, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended two people, suspected of espionage for Ukrainian military intelligence
Read more
PACE expected to pass resolution on Navalny case - Russian lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky did not rule out that attempts would be made to push Russia towards quitting the Council of Europe
Read more