{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Iran-US conflict may morph into proxy war and EU eyes revising Russia ties

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, January 10
© AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Media: Iran-US conflict may turn into proxy war

Read also
Pompeo vows US will do 'whatever it takes' to protect Americans and Iraqis

The confrontation between Tehran and the United States is entering into a ‘Cold War’ phase. Experts interviewed by Izvestia are confident that Iran won’t leave General Qasem Soleimani’s assassination unpunished and the conflict will eventually turn into a proxy war in third countries, like Iraq and Lebanon in particular.

Head of the Iraqi Advisory Council and a former presidential adviser Farhad Alaaldin told the newspaper that both Iran and the US have mechanisms to influence Baghdad. Tehran has weapons deployed to Iraq and is capable of opposing any political force or leader supported by the other side. Besides, pro-Iranian forces have high-ranking positions in the Iraqi government.

Lebanon may become another battlefield in the conflict between Iran and the US, Senior Researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies Boris Dolgov said. The pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement has been active in Lebanon since the mid-1980s, the expert pointed out, adding that Saudi Arabia’s positions in the country were strong, and a thing to note is that Riyadh is Washington’s main regional ally.

The assassination of Soleimani and further developments marked the culmination of the conflict between the US and Iran, Senior Researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies Vladimir Sazhin told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. "However, both Washington and Tehran came to the conclusion that an escalation of tensions may have very serious consequences, so they have stepped back. A lull has set in, but it is temporary," the expert added.

It is impossible to find a long-term solution to the flare-up between Iran and the US without negotiations, particularly as far as the future of the nuclear deal goes, Sazhin emphasized. "The activities of the countries that are interested in reducing tensions between Tehran and Washington are important in this situation. They need to persuade [US President Donald] Trump and [Iran’s] Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to try to reach compromises on the entire range of issues between the two countries," the expert said.

 

Kommersant: EU may revise strategy for relations with Russia

Russia’s Permanent Envoy to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov in an interview with Kommersant did not rule out that following the recent top-level reshuffle, the EU might revise its course with Moscow, adopted in 2016.

Read also
Russia is EU’s ‘strategic problem,’ not strategic partner — European Council head

"As far as relations with Russia are concerned, the European Union’s current course is based on a document adopted in March 2016, known as ‘Mogherini’s five guiding principles.’ But the five principles are now becoming an obstacle preventing progress in our relations, which is why I don’t rule out that the EU will soon start working to revise the strategy," Chizhov pointed out.

According to him, it is up to the EU "to find a way out of the dead end in relations with Russia, where it has cornered itself." "It would be naive to expect that the ship named the European Union will make a U-turn under the stewardship of the newly selected officials. In fact, its member states are the ones that determine the EU’s development strategy and its foreign relations. There are different countries with different priorities and different governments, so relations between them are not always serene and smooth, which affects their common positions," the Russian envoy explained.

Chizhov went on to say that France, whose President Emmanuel Macron had called for reviewing relations with Russia, was not the only country that supported the idea of an improved relationship. "There is more than one such voice. And the number of those who share this sentiment is more than the number of those who raise their voices because not everyone is ready to express their views in public like the French president does," the envoy stressed.

He noted that the EU’s policy of extending sanctions against Russia would change sooner or later, when "at least one country with a firm stance comes forward." As of now, in Chizhov’s words, "there is still not enough political willpower to steer the European Union in the right direction."

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Iran flare-up puts OPEC+ under mounting political pressure

Read also
Russian oil producers to cut output under new OPEC+ restrictions proportionally — Lukoil

Surging tensions in the Middle East may negatively affect the OPEC+ oil cut agreement, Rossiyskaya Gazeta notes.

The conflict between Washington and Iran is unlikely to break up the OPEC+ group, but it definitely can sway the operation of the oil output cut deal and intensify discord within the organization of oil-producing countries. Iran’s attacks on US military targets in Iraq have exacerbated the situation in the region, making Brent Crude prices exceed the $70 per barrel mark. However, after President Trump stated that Washington’s response would be limited to tightening economic restrictions, oil prices went back to $65-66 per barrel. The markets figured that it meant the risk of further military engagements was subsiding, Stock Market Expert at BCS Broker Igor Galaktionov noted. Accordingly, the threat of disruptions in oil supplies from the Persian Gulf diminished, which impacted oil prices.

"The US Energy Information Administration’s recent report was another reason for the drop in oil prices, as it showed that oil reserves had risen by 1.2 mln barrels in the week ending on January 3," said AMarkets Analytics Department Chief Artem Deyev.

As far as OPEC+ members are concerned, the ups and downs in oil prices undermine efforts to reduce oil production, making it clear that despite increasing oil cuts, prices are still more dependent on political factors rather than market ones.

In addition, instability in the Middle East raises tensions within OPEC. Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have never been good, but as OPEC members, the two countries were capable of finding common ground. However, now they may lose all ability to reach any compromises. As a result, Saudi Arabia — the main driver behind the oil production cut — may find itself isolated, as most countries will find the deal to be unprofitable and ineffective for political and economic reasons.

 

Kommersant: Russia gearing up to counter climate threats

Read also
Siberian scientists plan to resume air studies of Arctic climate

Russia’s government has adopted a national plan to adjust to climate change. The document outlines measures expected to be taken in the coming three years, Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes.

According to the policy, Russia’s "climate safety passport" will be developed by the end of 2020, based on the analysis of current and future climate trends. The country’s Economic Development Ministry will start putting together specific projects by the end of 2022.

Head of the Climate and Energy Program at WWF Russia Alexey Kokorin believes that one of the reasons for drawing up such a plan "was the increasing number of dangerous weather phenomena in the country, which doubled in the past 15 to 20 years, as well as recent research indicating that the climate change issue is here to stay."

"It seems, the country’s authorities have finally addressed this complicated and pressing issue because last year, unprecedented forest fires swept through Siberia, a flood that hit the Irkutsk region led to tragic consequences and Moscow saw some record high temperatures in December," Georgy Safonov of Higher School of Economics pointed out.

Among the anticipated negative effects of climate change, the proposal lists rising health risks for the population, a spike in the intensity and duration of droughts and floods, as well as increasing wildfire risks. On the other hand, positive effects particularly include saving energy during heating seasons and the expansion of zones suitable for crop production.

"The negative impacts are already here, though it will require effort to take advantage of the positive ones. For instance, climate-driven forest expansion should not be lost to wildfires and environmentally erroneous deforestation activities," Kokorin emphasized.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russian currency continues to strengthen

Read also
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree

Russia’s ruble continues to gain strength against the dollar and the euro despite the fact that the holiday season usually tends to generate negative trends. Moreover, the Russian currency could benefit the most from key global developments, which include the situation around Iran and a new stage in the trade war between the United States and China, Rossiyskaya Gazeta wrote.

Since the beginning of the year, the ruble has experienced the biggest increase among the currencies of developing countries, strengthening 1.2% against the dollar and 2.2% against the euro. This is a direct result of an easing in tensions, because Washington has opted not to provide a military response to Iran’s missile strike on US targets in Iraq. This caused a spike in demand for risky assets and strengthened the currencies of developing markets, Sberbank CIB analysts said.

Apparently, there won’t be another round of the conflict, so the outcome of trade talks between the US and China will now prove to be crucial for the ruble, Nordea Bank analysts Tatyana Yevdokimova and Grigory Zhirnov pointed out. The two countries seem to have come close to signing the first part of a trade deal. The markets’ reaction will depend on the deal’s details, of which little is known at the moment, the experts said. The ruble has good chances to maintain its current strong position at least until the deal is signed, Yevdokimova and Zhirnov added.

The current strengthening of the ruble is partly an inertia-driven process that has been following the 2019 trend, Senior Analyst at BCS Premier Sergei Suverov noted. A rise in oil prices and the continued capital inflow into Russian assets have been strengthening the ruble, he specified. The expert did not exclude that the Russian currency could reach 60.5 rubles per dollar level by the end of January.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Mideast’s fate hinges on US voters and Iran faces fallout from Boeing crash
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, January 9
Read more
Erdogan says killing of Soleimani should not be left without response
Turkish President pointed out that in the latest phone call he asked US President Donald Trump to "refrain from escalation with Iran"
Read more
Putin pays visit to Damascus, meets Syria’s al-Assad
Russian President also underlined that it is clear to the naked eye that peaceful life is returning to the streets of Damascus
Read more
Ukrainian Embassy: Terrorism ruled out in Iranian air tragedy
According to preliminary information, the plane has crashed as a result of an engine accident
Read more
Kremlin says killing of Soleimani is not reason of Merkel’s upcoming visit to Russia
The German chancellor is paying a working visit to Russia on January 11
Read more
Russian military in Syria defend their own homes from terrorism - Putin
Putin thanked the command and personnel of the Russian Armed Forces’ group in Syria for fulfilling military duties in good faith
Read more
Frigate Yaroslav Mudry escorts Russian ship across Gulf of Aden
The group of the Baltic Fleet’s ships will be involved in anti-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean till the end of January
Read more
State of emergency may be declared in Abkhazia
Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba said that such development of the events has been discussed with the Security Council
Read more
Iraq restricts coalition forces’ movement, preparing foreign troop pullout - reports
The situation in Iraq deteriorated dramatically on December 29 after US airstrikes on facilities of the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Syria and Iraq
Read more
NATO countries await Washington’s reaction to Iran missile attacks — source
Read more
NATO missile defense system in Romania monitored Iran’s strikes, says secretary general
Read more
All passengers and crew killed in Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran
Over 170 people were on board the plane
Read more
Two rockets fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone, one lands near US embassy — TV
One of the rockets landed near the US embassy, while the other hit a government building under construction
Read more
Trump informed on missile attacks at US military facilities in Iraq
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the missile attacks
Read more
Ukraine International Airlines confirms death of 176 people in Tehran plane crash
Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed in Tehran shortly after its take-off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport
Read more
Baghdad’s ‘green zone’, Iraqi air base housing US troops come under fire
There are no casualties or damage
Read more
Russia and China block UNSC statement on US embassy bombing in Iraq - Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya said that the statement did not account for further developments
Read more
Ukrainian aircraft with 180 people aboard crashes after take-off in Tehran — media
According to the Fars news agency, the passenger jet crashed due to technical problems
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Tasnim News Agency
As a result of a missile strike 104 infrastructure facilities at US military bases were destroyed
Read more
Putin and Erdogan open TurkStream gas pipeline
The official launch ceremony took place in Istanbul
Read more
Angela Merkel to visit Russia
Putin and Merkel intend to discuss international agenda during bilateral talks
Read more
Iran avenges Soleimani’s killing, but plans no new military action — envoy to UN
The diplomat noted that Tehran acted in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter fulfilling its right to self-defense
Read more
Syrian leader talks plans to eliminate terrorists in Idlib with Putin
According to the SANA news agency, Putin and al-Assad "backed political process in Syria and laying down the necessary conditions for it"
Read more
IRGC calls Israel ‘a US accomplice’ in assassination on General Soleimani — Fars news
The situation in the Middle East deteriorated after the Pentagon announced on January 3 that Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Qasem Soleimani had been killed in a US airstrike
Read more
US proposal for cooperation makes no sense as long as sanctions remain — Iran’s envoy
Iran will not be misled by the US president giving offer of cooperation when he has imposed unprecedented sanctions, Majid Takht Ravanchi claimed
Read more
Russia to build high-tech Navy capable of countering any provocations
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke at the conference The Russian Navy in the 21st Century in Sevastopol
Read more
Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 caught fire in flight — Tehran
The plane made a U-turn after a technical problem was detected, according to Iran’s civil aviation authority
Read more
Press review: Mideast’s fate hinges on US voters and Iran faces fallout from Boeing crash
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, January 9
Read more
TurkStream launches in competitive environment eyeing long-term prospects - analysts
The launch of the gas pipeline, which runs from the Russkaya compressor station in the Anapa region along the bottom of the Black Sea to the Turkish coast, is scheduled for January 8
Read more
Zakharova emphasizes word 'mistake' in US statement on withdrawal of troops from Iraq
Earlier, General Mark Millie, the head of the Chief of Staff Committee (CNA) of the US Armed Forces, told reporters that a letter about the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq had been published in error, it was a preliminary draft
Read more
Putin oversees drills of Russia’s Northern and Black Sea Fleets in Crimea
During the drills, two Mig-31K fighters practiced target firing using the Kinzhal ballistic missile
Read more
Iran delivers second round of attacks on US military facilities — Tasnim news agency
The agency did not specify the exact locations of the new wave of attacks reporting only that they were carried out with the use of missiles
Read more
US sacrifices strategic interests in Middle East in standoff with Iran, says analyst
The expert believes that strategically the United States will promptly ruin its own positions in the Middle East and undermine the European countries’ trust towards NATO
Read more
President Putin congratulates Orthodox Christians celebrating Christmas
Russian President earlier presented the Tikhvin Icon of the Mother of God to the Transfiguration Cathedral of St. Petersburg at the Christmas services
Read more
Iran not seeking war with US, but will protect itself from aggression - envoy to Russia
Iran, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, took proportional actions for self-defense, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said
Read more
Iran launches over a dozen ballistic missiles at US military facilities in Iraq — Pentagon
The damage and casualties remain unknown
Read more
New trials of Kinzhal hypersonic complex to show bomber’s ability to boost missiles
The Tu-22M3 aircraft "suits perfectly" for Kinzhal hypersonic missiles’ trials by its mass and volume characteristics, the Russian general said
Read more
UN lauds Trump’s statement on Iran, views it as step to de-escalation
Earlier, Trump addressed the nation at the White House saying that the US is ready to embrace peace with Iran
Read more
Pressure on Iran may soar amid speculations about external causes for plane crash — expert
When speaking about the possibility of Iran’s strikes on facilities belonging to the US and their allies in the Middle East, the pundit assumed that the United Arab Emirates could become a target
Read more
Naftogaz hails new contract with Gazprom as ‘advantageous’ for Ukraine
Russia's gas major will pay for the reserved capacity, and not for the amount of gas actually received during transit to Europe, according to Naftogaz CEO
Read more
Trump to make official statement on Iran missile attacks on Wednesday
Assistant to the US Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman earlier said that "Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq"
Read more
If Poland doubts Nuremberg trials results, it should say so — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that "this approach is already categorized as revisiting the results of World War II"
Read more
Russian Defense Minister held talks with Iran’s Chief of Staff
The situation in the Middle East aggravated dramatically after the US missile strike near the Baghdad airport, killing head of the Iran’s Quds Force Qasem Soleimani
Read more
Russian defense minister, Turkey’s intel chief focus on Middle East tensions
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start for dispatching Turkish servicemen to Libya the day before
Read more
Trump: US imposes new tough economic sanctions against Iran
US citizens were not injured in Iran's missile strikes, according to Trump
Read more
Several military aircraft destroyed in missile attacks at US facilities in Iraq — TV
Read more
Putin arrives in Istanbul from Damascus to launch TurkStream on January 8
The Kremlin press service earlier reported that Putin has talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan planned for his visit to Turkey
Read more
Putin visits Istanbul to attend TurkStream launch ceremony
Putin will also meet with Erdogan
Read more
Russian foreign minister stresses that Soleimani’s killing violates international law
Lavrov has also called on Washington to abandon unlawful forceful tactics and to resolve issues through negotiations
Read more
Putin says Russia and Turkey will realize many more joint projects in the future
The Russian leader is grateful to Turkish authorities for the political will they showed in constructing the TurkStream gas pipeline
Read more