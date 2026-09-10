Putin’s talks with Vietnamese President To Lam were success — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam on September 9 were very useful, eventful and comprehensive, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, as part of the Vietnamese leader’s official visit, very useful, eventful, comprehensive and successful negotiations took place," Ushakov told journalists. "Our leaders had a lot of conversations during this long day and they held meetings both during the official negotiations and while sitting together at lunch."

"They also enjoyed a lot of positive discussions on the sidelines. In other words, we assess this visit as very successful," he added.