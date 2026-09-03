Ambassador rejects far-fetched accusations against Russia at Danish Foreign Ministry

STOCKHOLM, September 3. /TASS/. Russian ambassador in Denmark Vladimir Barbin has drawn attention to the obvious bias of official Copenhagen’s position towards Moscow when he was summoned to the Foreign Ministry after the German government held Russia responsible for the drone incident at Leipzig Airport, the embassy said on Telegram.

The Russian diplomat said no substantial evidence was presented to prove that the UAV belonged to Russia, it said.

"The ambassador resolutely rejected these far·fetched and unsubstantiated accusations. He also said that summoning the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry to make a demarche regarding this incident, which has no connection to the relations between Russia and Denmark, is a devaluation of such an important and responsible diplomatic action. He drew attention to the obvious bias of official Copenhagen’s position towards Russia. In particular, there is no information that the Danish Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador for a demarche in connection with the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, although German law enforcement agencies began to point to the possible involvement of Ukraine and its citizens in carrying out this crime," Russian diplomats noted.

On Tuesday, the German government officially held Russia responsible for the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport and announced countermeasures. In particular, it was decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn on September 18. Among other steps are the denunciation of the agreement on the activities of the Russian House in Berlin and the tightening of entry controls for Russian citizens. Russian ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev resolutely rejected all the accusations leveled against Germany, calling them unsubstantiated and absurd.