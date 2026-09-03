Russia-Arab summit may be held in 2027 if Mideast situation cools — presidential adviser

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. A Russia-Arab summit may be held in 2027 if the situation in the Middle East is normalized, Russian Presidential Adviser and the Eastern Economic Forum Organizing Committee Executive Secretary Anton Kobyakov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the EEF.

"God willing, a Russia-Arab World summit may be held next year. Of course, that depends on the chaos the Anglo-Saxons have unleashed in the Middle East coming to an end," he said.

Preparations for a Russia-Arab summit started in summer 2025. The summit was initially scheduled to take place in Moscow on October 15. However, on October 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the decision had been made to postpone the summit so as not to interfere with the Middle East peace process.