Russian authorities in contact with expedition in Svalbard — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian authorities are in contact with everyone who stayed in Svalbard after Norwegian authorities seized a Russian vessel they were travelling on in its waters, Russian Far East and Arctic Development Minister Alexey Chekunkov said at an Eastern Economic Forum press briefing.

Norwegian authorities seized the Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov in Svalbard at the request of Ukrainian company Naftogaz. The vessel is prohibited from leaving its current location pending a relevant decision by the governor of Svalbard. Chekunkov said a creative group of artists and sculptors led by Alexander Ponomarev had arrived in Svalbard.

"All these people are now safe. They are working in Barentsburg, they're doing fine, and we are in constant contact," Chekunkov said.