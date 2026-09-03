PRAGUE, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Anna Ponomareva, who was summoned to the Czech Foreign Ministry over the Leipzig/Halle Airport drone incident, rejected Russia’s involvement in it, slamming the accusation as provocative, the Russian embassy said.

"On September 3, Russian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Anna Ponomareva was summoned to the Czech foreign ministry over the August 5, 2026 drone incident at Leipzig’s airport. Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka conveyed the European Union’s consolidated position on the above-mentioned incident, stressing his country’s solidarity with the German authorities," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

"The ambassador categorically rejected accusations of Russia’s involvement in this incident, slamming them as provocative and benefiting only the Kiev regime’s supporters. She stressed that these accusations follow the example of the Skripals case and the Vrbetice case, known in the Czech context, which were used by the Europeans to fan Russophobia and undermine relations with Russia," the embassy noted.

However, no "Russian trace" has been proven in either case, it stressed.

On Tuesday, the German government officially blamed Russia for the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport in early August. Berlin also announced the closure of the Russian consulate general in Bonn, the termination of the Russian House’s activities in Berlin, and tighter entry controls for Russian citizens. Russia’s ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev categorically rejected Berlin’s accusations against Moscow.