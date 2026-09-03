STOCKHOLM, September 3. /TASS/. Intimidating the population with an alleged Russian threat to unite society has become a widespread practice in Europe, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said, while commenting on the allegations of recruiting Danish citizens to carry out sabotage.

Earlier, Emil Graesholm, head of the counterintelligence service at the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, told the Berlingske newspaper that Danish citizens are being recruited via social media and gaming platforms to prepare for sabotage against Denmark's defense enterprises linked to Ukraine.

"Head of the counterintelligence service Emil Graesholm did not provide any concrete evidence in his interview with Berlingske to support the accusations against Russian intelligence services over alleged sabotage preparations in Denmark. It is common practice when the aim is to intimidate the population with the Russian threat and unite it on an anti-Russian footing," Barbin said in a comment to the kingdom’s media.

"Emil Graesholm’s statements should also be seen as an admission that Copenhagen’s reckless involvement in the Ukraine conflict and the transformation of Danish territory into a production and logistics rear for the Ukrainian army create risks for Denmark’s security and citizens," the ambassador added.

In recent years, EU countries have regularly accused Russia of involvement in various incidents and illegal activities on their territory. In April 2024, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted the tendency "to blame everything, always and everywhere on Russia and to pin everything on Russia." He called it a "common disease."