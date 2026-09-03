With arrest of research ship the West tries to pressure Russia in the Arctic — expert

MURMANSK, September 3. /TASS/. The detention of the Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov in the Svalbard archipelago is an attempt by Western countries to exert pressure on Russia in the Arctic and is further straining relations between Norway and Russia, Alexey Fadeyev, Doctor of Economics and head of the Expert Council for Arctic Development at the St. Petersburg Committee on External Relations, told TASS.

Norwegian authorities detained the Professor Molchanov on Svalbard the previous day following a complaint by Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz, according to a statement published on the official website of the Governor of Svalbard.

"Such actions are, of course, another milestone in the growing tensions between NATO countries and Russia in the Arctic. That is absolutely certain. What is happening today is, unfortunately, another attempt by Western countries to pressure Russia under the pretext of confiscating property for Ukraine’s benefit," Fadeyev said.

The expert described the incident as further evidence of what he called the West’s systematic efforts to exert pressure on Russia in the Arctic.

The Professor Molchanov has operated regular cargo and passenger services to Spitsbergen since June 2025. The vessel made its maiden voyage to the archipelago from Murmansk in March this year. On September 1, it arrived in Spitsbergen as part of the Arctic Biennale art and scientific expedition, which brought together around 20 artists, scientists, and journalists.