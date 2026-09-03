Russian ambassador to Romania calls accusations over Leipzig incident absurd

BUCHAREST, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Bucharest Vladimir Lipayev described accusations of Russia’s involvement in the Leipzig/Halle Airport drone incident, which the Romanian side raised during a meeting in the Foreign Ministry, as unfounded, groundless and absurd.

"During the meeting, the Romanian side expressed solidarity with Germany and protested against Russia’s alleged hybrid actions intended to split European society," Lipayev told TASS. "Our side rejected all these accusations as absurd, preposterous, unfounded and groundless."

Earlier, Romania’s Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said on her X page that the Russian ambassador to Bucharest will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry out of "full solidarity with Germany."

On September 1, the German government officially blamed Russia for the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport and announced a series of countermeasures. Berlin decided to close the Russian consulate general in Bonn by September 18. Other measures include terminating the agreement on the Russian House’s activities in Berlin, tightening entry controls for Russian citizens and increasing pressure on the so-called Russian shadow fleet. Moscow’s Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev firmly rejected all Germany’s accusations, calling them baseless and absurd.