New energy facilities to be built in Arctic — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. New power generation facilities are set to appear in the Arctic, including small nuclear power plants, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), adding that there are also plans to establish data processing centers in the Arctic and the Far East.

"New power generation facilities are set to appear in the Arctic zone, including small nuclear power plants that have no analogues in the world. Notably, nuclear energy plays a key role in the development of the digital platform economy, including AI tools and data storage and processing centers," he said.

Russia has plans to establish such centers in the Arctic and the Far East, Putin said, adding that those plans are already being implemented.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.