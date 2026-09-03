Kremlin spokesman responds to Bessent's statement on Russian-Iranian relations

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, responding to remarks by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, expressed doubt that the United States could or should seek to monopolize relations with any particular country.

"It is unlikely that the United States can or should monopolize its relations with any one country. We have our own partners and our own friends. We will maintain and further develop these friendly and partnership relations," Peskov said in an interview with the Vesti TV news program.

Earlier, following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that Moscow would provide assistance to Tehran, Bessent urged Russia to "stay away" from Iran.