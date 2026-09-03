No plans to initiate downgrade in diplomatic ties with Germany — Kremlin spokesman

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Moscow will not initiate a downgrade in diplomatic relations with Berlin, nor has Germany announced any such plans, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"At least, they aren’t talking about it and I don’t think that we will initiate this. However, on the other hand, it’s clear that they are capable of taking any absurd steps at this point," he told Vesti.

The Russian president said earlier that Germany’s new anti-Russian decisions, announced citing a drone incident at Leipzig Airport, were another "gross error" that harmed the interests of the country’s own people. In his view, the decisions result from Germany’s domestic political situation, particularly the difficulties facing Chancellor Friedrich Merz.