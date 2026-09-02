BRUSSELS, September 2. /TASS/. Karen Malayan, head of Russia’s Mission to the European Union, firmly rejected the bloc’s unfounded accusations that it was Russia that planted a drone at Leipzig Airport last month, arguing that it fabricated this story to divert EU citizens’ attention from the sad state of affairs in Europe today, the Russian mission told TASS.

"The head of Russia’s diplomatic mission to the EU firmly rejected this latest round of unfounded EU accusations. He noted that the latest drone provocation, this time in Leipzig, is intended to divert Europeans’ attention from the increasingly deteriorating socioeconomic situation in the European Union and from the crisis of confidence in its political elites, particularly in Germany," Russian diplomats said.

The mission stressed that when Russia’s charge d’affaires was summoned to the European External Action Service over the Leipzig incident, EU authorities sponsoring Ukraine "were directly told of the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime.".