French Foreign Ministry spreads false accusations against Russia — embassy

PARIS, September 2. /TASS/. During a summons to the French Foreign Ministry, Russian charg· d'affaires Alexander Zezyulin rejected accusations of Moscow’s involvement in the Leipzig drone incident and stated that the ministry "has made a habit of spreading falsehoods," the Russian embassy’s press service told TASS.

"The Russian side was essentially presented with the completely fabricated accusations previously leveled by Berlin regarding Russia's alleged involvement in the Leipzig Airport incident, and [France’s] solidarity with Germany was expressed. The charge d'affaires categorically rejected these baseless attacks and expressed disappointment that the French Foreign Ministry has made a habit of spreading falsehoods and has resorted to summoning the head of the Russian diplomatic mission in France on issues that have no bearing whatsoever on either Russia or France," the press service noted.

During his conversation with French diplomats, Zezyulin pointed out that "any actions against Russian interests will inevitably provoke an appropriate response."

On Tuesday, the German government officially blamed Russia for the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport and announced countermeasures. Specifically, the Russian Consulate General in Bonn will close on September 18. Other measures include terminating the agreement governing the activities of the Russian House in Berlin and tightening entry controls for Russian citizens. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev rejected all accusations made by Germany, calling them unsubstantiated and absurd.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Germany's recent anti-Russian decisions, made under the pretext of the Leipzig Airport drone incident, are another grave mistake by the German authorities that goes against the interests of their people. According to him, these decisions are linked to Germany's domestic political situation and, in particular, Chancellor Friedrich Merz's difficult position.