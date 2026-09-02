Russia-Germany relations in freeze state — envoy

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said bilateral relations between Russia and Germany are currently at a standstill because of the German side.

"Unfortunately, bilateral relations between our countries, once considered exemplary, have now been frozen due to the German side’s policies and actions. Virtually all major areas of cooperation have been put on hold," Nechayev told Russian journalists.

"The only sector, I would say, that is still functioning is military cemeteries. We know that there is still some cooperation there, and we value this cooperation," the diplomat stressed. He highlighted that many people in Germany visit Soviet military cemeteries under various pretexts.

On Tuesday, the German government officially blamed Russia for an early-August drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport and announced plans to close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian House in Berlin, along with other measures.

The Russian Embassy in Berlin said the incident was a hastily concocted provocation and that it "serves exclusively the interests of Kiev and the militaristic wing of the European political establishment." Nechayev firmly rejected Berlin’s accusations against Moscow, calling them baseless and absurd.