Russia, South Africa oppose politicization of human rights — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia and South Africa have agreed to coordinate their actions on the UN platform and to oppose the politicization of human rights issues for geopolitical gain, said Grigory Lukyantsev, Director of the Department for Multilateral Cooperation on Human Rights at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The main focus was on coordinating actions on international platforms, primarily at the UN. We discussed in detail taking action against the politicization of human rights issues and their use as a tool of geopolitical pressure and unfair competition. We agreed on the need to preserve the impartiality of international institutions, strictly adhere to the Charter of the World Organization, and eradicate the practice of double standards when assessing the situation with human rights around the world," he said on Telegram after consultations in Pretoria.

Lukyantsev also said that during the meeting, particular emphasis was placed on combating racism and racial discrimination, including in terms of mutual support for the relevant initiatives of Russia and South Africa at the UN and the 25th anniversary of the World Conference against Racism in Durban (South Africa).

"We agreed to continue cooperation within the framework of the anniversaries of the international covenants on civil and political rights and on economic, social and cultural rights, as well as the UN Declaration on the Right to Development, which will be marked in 2026," the diplomat added.

"The meeting in Pretoria recorded a high level of mutual understanding and outlined new prospects for strengthening the partnership between the two states on the international stage."