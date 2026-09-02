Russia reaffirms solidarity with Cuba amid escalation around island nation — MFA

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov reaffirmed solidarity with Cuba amid the relentless escalation from the United States at a meeting in Moscow with Cuban Ambassador to Moscow Enrique Orta Gonzalez, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

"Against the backdrop of the unabated escalation around Cuba and the growing external pressure, the Russian side reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with the leadership and the fraternal people of that country. Support was expressed to Havana in its legitimate demand to put a complete and immediate stop to the US economic, trade and financial blockade," the press release reads.

At the meeting which the ministry said was held in a friendly and trusting manner that is intrinsic to the Russian-Cuban relationship, the two diplomats discussed practical steps toward bolstering further the strategic partnership between the two countries across a broad range of spheres and deepening cooperation in the international arena.