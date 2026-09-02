Russia, China boosting tourism exchanges — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are expanding cooperation in areas including medicine and tourism, according to the Kremlin’s materials for the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), a TASS correspondent reported.

"Humanitarian ties are actively strengthening. Exchanges are increasing in areas such as education, culture and cinema, tourism and sports, youth cooperation, while cooperation in healthcare, archival affairs, media is expanding. A visa-free regime is in effect for business and tourist trips until December 31, 2027 (imposed by each country separately)," the document said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.