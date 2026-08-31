Three civilians killed, 22 injured in Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, August 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked the Belgorod Region more than 160 times over the past 24 hours, killing three civilians and injuring 22 others, including nine teenagers, the region’s acting governor, Alexander Shuvayev, reported on his Max channel.

"In the city of Belgorod and the Belgorodsky and Shebekinsky districts, 22 people were injured, including nine teenagers. Six teenagers are undergoing treatment at the regional children’s clinical hospital. One of them is in extremely critical condition. Five adults are in serious condition," he wrote, adding that three civilians, including a minor, were killed as a result of the Ukrainian strikes.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the region 164 times over the past 24 hours: six attacks using artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and seven attacks in which explosives were dropped from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The city of Belgorod, as well as the Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Valuisky, Volokonovsky, Graivoronsky, Gubkinsky, Ivnyansky, Korochansky, Krasnogvardeisky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Novooskolsky, Rakityansky, Rovenskoy, Starooskolsky, Shebekinsky, and Yakovlevsky districts were hit.

In addition, 147 Ukrainian drones were shot down and neutralized in the skies over the Belgorod Region.