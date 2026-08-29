Ukraine injures seven people in massive attack on Rostov Region — governor

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Seven people were injured in a massive Ukrainian attack on the Rostov Region, governor Yury Slyusar said.

"According to updated data, seven people were injured as a result of a massive enemy attack on the Rostov Region," he wrote on Max messenger.

He said that four people were hospitalized -- two adults and two children. One child is in serious condition.

"Two apartment buildings were damaged by falling debris from a UAV in the Proletarsky district of Rostov-on-Don. The emergency services are at the spot," the governor added.

Three people sought medical assistance in the Aksay district. Drone debris was found on the territory of the warehouse premises, Slyusar said.