MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s schedule and the Polish prime minister’s justification of the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines were the main topics of Friday’s briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled the Russian presidential press secretary’s key statements.

President’s schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an in-person operational meeting of the Russian Security Council later today.

- The head of state’s schedule for today also includes a number of closed-door meetings.

- The president has several events scheduled for Saturday.

Poland’s justification of threats to Europe’s energy security

- If Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk truly supports acts of terrorist sabotage against Europe’s energy infrastructure, such as the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, then this is astonishing: "If Mr. Tusk advocates for and supports such acts of terrorist sabotage, it can only evoke astonishment and bewilderment."

- The creators of Nord Stream pipelines have made a real contribution to Europe’s energy security: "Those who invested in the construction of the two lines of this gas pipeline, as well as those who launched the first line of Nord Stream, were investing in the energy future and competitiveness of the European economy. They made a real contribution to ensuring energy security on the European continent."

- Those who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines committed "an act of terrorist sabotage against Europe’s critical energy infrastructure."