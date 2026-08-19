Ukrainian attacks kill three, injure 10 in Lugansk People’s Republic over past day

LUGANSK, August 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces struck five municipalities in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past 24 hours, killing three people and leaving 10 wounded, LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said on his Telegram channel.

"The republic came under a massive attack by Ukrainian forces: three people were killed and 10 were wounded," he wrote.

According to the regional head, three employees of LuganskTeplo, a local heating utility, were killed and two others were hurt in Rubezhnoe after Ukrainian forces attacked an emergency repair crew’s vehicle.

Three people were wounded in a Ukrainian attack on roadwork equipment. Two civilians were hurt in Lugansk when Ukrainian forces struck a service station and a confectionery workshop. Two women were injured in Lisichansk after Ukrainian drones attacked residential buildings. A truck driver was wounded in Starobelsk municipal district after Ukrainian forces attacked a cargo truck.

"Neo-Nazis are targeting people in civilian professions. No one could mistake a road worker laying asphalt for a military target. But Ukraine continues to target ordinary civilians and workers. This only confirms their deteriorating position on the front. Our army is advancing rapidly and will end this terror," Pasechnik added.

The regional head expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and wished those injured a swift recovery.