MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup East have destroyed 11 Ukrainian Starlink terminals, 41 enemy drone control centers, and 365 personnel, the battlegroup’s spokesman Dmitry Miskov reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy lost, including as a result of combat operations conducted by unmanned systems units, up to 365 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 10 motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station, a materiel depot, 11 Starlink satellite communication stations, 46 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and 41 UAV control centers," he said.