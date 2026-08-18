Gagauzia head to continue fight after dismissal — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The head of the Gagauzia autonomy, Evghenia Gutsul, who has recently been dismissed from office, will continue her fight, a member of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber Alyona Arshinova said.

"Evghenia Gutsul will continue her fight despite unprecedented pressure. Since the very start, the Maia Sandu regime has been seeking to subjugate Gagauzia, which has never voted for Sandu and her PAS party. Using a court under her control, she orchestrated a criminal persecution of Gagauzia head Evghenia Gutsul, by jailing her for seven years on fabricated charges. Other Gagauz political figures have been put behind bars as well," she said.

On Monday, the People's Assembly of Gagauzia announced, citing a court verdict and the law on the autonomous region’s special legal status, that it was no longer possible for Gutsul to perform her duties, and the post of the autonomy’s head was now vacant. However, some lawmakers described the dismissal as "unnecessary haste" and urged everyone to wait for the final ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice.