Russia, Nepal discussing new mechanisms for cooperation — Russian ambassador

NEW DELHI, August 18. /TASS/. Russia and Nepal are working to broaden bilateral relations and discussing new mechanisms for cooperation, Russian Ambassador to Kathmandu Alexey Surovtsev told TASS.

According to the ambassador, the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Nepali Prime Minister Sharma Oli, which took place in September 2025 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin, "has demonstrated the intentions and the readiness of the sides to develop bilateral cooperation."

"Although the government changed in Nepal last year, the Rastriya Swatantra Party, which won the elections, has essentially affirmed the consistency of its foreign policy, saying it is mainly focused on creating favorable conditions for developing the country’s economy," the ambassador added.

According to Surovtsev, this fall, Russia and Nepal are planning "to hold another round of consultations between the foreign ministries, which have been paused for quite a while." "At the same time, we hope to set up new mechanisms for cooperation both between the two countries’ state bodies and entrepreneurs. We are currently engaged in dialogue with our partners. Today, our task is to fill our relations with new substance," he said.

When asked about possible high-level visits, the ambassador noted that the parties could revisit this issue later as "the practical trade and economic cooperation expands."

During the meeting, Nepal’s prime minister invited Putin to visit the republic. In his turn, the Russian leader reaffirmed his readiness to receive his Nepali counterpart in Russia.