Lavrov calls talks with Azerbaijan's Bayramov useful, substantial

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his talks with Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday were practical and substantial.

The officials noted that relations between the two countries were progressing well.

"We held useful, informative, and trust-based talks with Jeyhun Azizovich Bayramov, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We noted the progressive development of our relations in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, and the declaration on allied cooperation, which was signed by the presidents of [Russia and Azerbaijan] Vladimir Putin and [Ilham] Aliyev in Moscow on February 22, 2022," Lavrov said in a press conference after the talks.

He added that Russia and Azerbaijan noted "regular dialogue between Moscow and Baku at the highest level."