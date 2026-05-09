Media representatives gathering for Putin’s press briefing

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Representatives of the Kremlin press pool are awaiting an imminent press briefing by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a TASS correspondent reports.

Journalists are already gathering in the hall. Earlier in the day, Putin took part in a series of events marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, including meetings with foreign leaders who arrived in Moscow for the May 9 celebrations.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told TASS that the head of state would deliver a press briefing.