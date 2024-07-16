Biden administration deludes itself by thinking new war not to affect US — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. The administration of US President Joe Biden is in an extreme delusion that not the US but its European allies will suffer from a new global war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a ministerial debate that he chaired.

"[White House National Security Communications Advisor] Mr. [John] Kirby, on behalf of the President of the United States, states - We aren’t looking for World War Three. That would have disastrous consequences across the European continent. Freudian slip, if you will: Washington is convinced that it is not the United States but its European allies who will suffer from a new global war. If the Biden administration's strategy is based on such an analysis, it is an extremely dangerous error," Lavrov said.

"Meanwhile, the Europeans, of course, must realize what a suicidal role they are destined to play," he told the debate on ‘Multilateral cooperation in the interest of a more just, democratic and sustainable world order’.

According to the top diplomat, the United States, having "called to arms" the entire collective West is expanding its trade and economic war against the unwanted, "unleashing an unprecedented campaign of unilateral coercive measures that boomerang on Europe and lead to further fragmentation of the global economy." "The neo-colonial practices of Western countries are affecting countries of the global South in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Illegal sanctions, numerous protectionist measures, restrictions on access to advanced technologies are directly at variance with true multilateralism and create serious obstacles to achieving the goals of the UN development agenda," the foreign minister added.

Lavrov pointed out that geopolitics has "buried the once sacred for the West market laws." "We have recently heard public demands from US and EU officials for China to reduce 'overproduction' in high-tech industries, as the West has begun to lose its longstanding advantages in them as well. Now instead of market principles, it is the very same 'rules’," the top diplomat emphasized.