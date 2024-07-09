Russian forces decimate Ukrainian drone operators on Dnieper bank

GENICHESK, July 9. /TASS/. Russian troops have eliminated a large group of Ukrainian FPV drone operators on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, Vladimir Vasilenko, the regional governor’s spokesman, told TASS.

He pointed out that drone operators were a priority target for Russian troops, along with artillery forces. "Our troops used unmanned aerial vehicles to wipe out a major group of enemy FPV drones from a unit led by a notorious militant with the callsign Magyar. The enemy soldiers were hiding in homes in the settlement of Gavrilovka on the right bank of the Dnieper River and thought they were safe. However, one of them made a mistake: he went online and was spotted. Our scouts were tracking enemy troops from drones, and later, several simultaneous strikes were carried out," Vasilenko said.

He specified that up to 20 militants, namely drone operators and support personnel, had been killed or wounded.