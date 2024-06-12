Russia not to leave US’ aggressive actions without response — diplomat on new sanctions

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russia will not leave the US’ aggressive actions without a response, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the new sanctions, imposed by Washington.

"As always in cases like this, Russia will not leave such aggressive actions without a response," the diplomat said.

Previously, the US Department of State and the Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on over 30 persons and over 200 legal entities from Russia and China. In particular, the sanctions covered Rusgazdobycha, Arctic LNG-1, Arctic LNG-3 and the Moscow Exchange.