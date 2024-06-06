MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has brought the situation to the brink of a world war by rejecting the Minsk agreements; as long as he is in power, a peaceful settlement of the conflict is impossible, Vladislav Surkov, former Kremlin aide and special presidential evnvoy for Ukraine, said.

"By rejecting the Minsk agreements, Zelensky has removed the fuse from the mechanism for starting a global war," Surkov told media. According to him, more serious measures than a compromise agreement are needed to contain the threat of a global conflict.

One option for a solution could be a "conference of leading countries on the ruins of the Zelensky regime," the politician said. "Consistency is important here: first the ruins, then the conference," Surkov pointed out. "The peace formula is simple, here it is, write it down: minus Zelensky." "Only by the method of subtracting this imaginary value can we get a result," the former Kremlin aide opined.

According to Surkov, Zelensky doesn’t want to "go down alone," that's why he's "running around the planet" and "hysterically trying to draw as many states as possible into the conflict." "Including those with nuclear weapons. So that they all disappear altogether," the former special envoy added.