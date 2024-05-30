Putin presents awards to Heroes of Russia in Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Heroes of the Russian Federation in the Yekaterininsky Hall of the Kremlin.

Titles of Hero of Russia were awarded to Defense Ministry Junior Sergeant Albert Zaynullin, First Lieutenant Chalym Chuldum-ool, Captain Nikolay Sokolov, Second Lieutenant Anatoly Ivanov and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Yevtodiy, commander of the artillery of Russian Interior Ministry’ interior troops from DPR.

In addition, the title was awarded to a 100-year-old veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ibragimpasha Sadykov from Dagestan. He was 18 when he was conscripted in October, 1941. He ended up in Stalingrad, where he held defense for three months. He also took part in the liberation of Kerch, Kiev, in the defense of Rostov, in the Battle of Stalingrad and the battle of Kursk.

The title of Hero of Russia was also awarded to cosmonauts of the Gagarin Cosmonaut training center: Anna Kikina, Sergey Korsakov, Denis Matveyev, Andrey Fedyayev and their instructor Dmitry Petelin.